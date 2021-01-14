Brian Mast stands tall

Republican House Rep. Brian Mast represents Florida’s 18th Congressional District. Yesterday he had the temerity to vote against the impeachment of President Trump. CNN’s Jake Tapper, need we say, disapproved, and in the process called Mast’s commitment to democracy into question.

Tapper is apparently incapable of embarrassment. Rep. Mast is an Army veteran who lost two legs in the course of his service in Afghanistan. He did not take Tapper’s disparagement kindly. “I lost two legs for Jake Tapper’s right to say whatever the hell he wants,” Mast told Washington Free Beacon reporter Brent Scher in response to Tapper’s remark. “But that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking constitutional questions about the election” (see tweet below).

I lost two legs for @jaketapper's right to say whatever the hell he wants, but that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking Constitutional questions about the election. https://t.co/ViNrwz9cbU — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 13, 2021

Scher adds that Mast spent Wednesday morning meeting with military deployed to protect the Capitol during the current unrest (tweet below).