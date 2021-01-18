Detention Centers For COVID Skeptics

Sure, it’s Germany. But don’t think it can’t happen here. If you have harbored the suspicion that covid hysteria is a Trojan horse for totalitarian control over our lives, Germany points the way forward: Germany to hold Covid rule breakers in REFUGEE CAMPS under new crackdown to stop Brit mutant virus explosion.

GERMANY’S worst Covid rule breakers will be held in detention centres under new proposals being drawn up by a number of state governments. The move forms part of the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the more contagious mutant strain of the virus detected in the UK last month.

Viruses mutate easily, usually to form less lethal strains. This is because it is bad for the virus if the host organism dies. The viruses die too. There is no reason to think that the new strain in the U.K.–certainly not the last of new coronavirus strains that we will see in months to come–is any more dangerous than the one(s) we have been dealing with.

In the eastern state of Saxony, people who ignore lockdown measures will be held in a cordoned-off part of a refugee camp being built next week. State authorities have said the centre will only be used for those who repeatedly breach self-isolation requirements. A similar scheme will be used in neighbouring Brandenburg, while in northerly Schleswig-Holstein rule breakers will be held in a part of a juvenile detention centre. The southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg will reportedly use rooms in hospitals.

What, exactly, are these scofflaw Germans doing?

Officials have expressed concern that more people continue to mix and use public transport than they did during the first lockdown in spring.

All right then! I suppose shutting down public transport could be an option, but that wouldn’t yield the same satisfaction as putting dissenters in detention centers. At bottom, the problem in Germany, as always, is a shortage of rules:

Markus Söder, head of state of Bavaria, has said the country must start taking the “worrying” mutant strain “extremely seriously”. “The… rules that we have may be clearly too few,” he said….

Sure thing. We’ll get right on that!