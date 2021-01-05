The Georgia runoffs [UPDATED]

At the moment, both Republican Senators are slightly ahead in the Georgia runoffs. However, most of the uncounted vote appears to be from heavily Democratic counties.

Kelly Loeffler’s lead over Raphael Warnock is slight enough (about 40,000 votes) that Warnock looks like a good bet to win. David Perdue’s lead over Jon Ossoff is larger (about 65,000 votes), so maybe he will hang on. I wouldn’t bet on it, though.

UPDATE: My Georgia source just sent me this report: