Liberal Journalist Calls For Pelosi To Be Expelled From House

Yesterday, while debating the Democrats’ impeachment resolution, Congressman Louie Gohmert pointed out that Nancy Pelosi had (unlike President Trump) condoned rioting and civil disorder:

“Here’s a quote: ‘I just don’t even know why there aren’t more–why there aren’t uprisings all over the country and maybe there will be,'” Gohmert began. “Or, ‘Sadly, the domestic enemies of our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in Congress.’ We were called ‘enemies’ of the state. Those were all quotes from our speaker.

Of course, many other instances of prominent Democrats encouraging violence could be cited as well. But journalists failed to get the point, attributing Pelosi’s quote to Gohmert:

“Holy s—. Is [Gohmert] encouraging MORE ‘uprisings’??!? Did I hear that right??????????” CNN analyst Asha Rangappa exclaimed. “You did. His testimony should be used to immediately expel him,” Law & Crime columnist Elura Nanos replied. “Louie Gohmert on the House floor: ‘I just don’t even know why there aren’t more — aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be,'” Vox politics editor Laura McGann tweeted before later acknowledging it was a “callback” to Pelosi. Washington Post’s Aaron Blake and Politico’s Blake Hounshell similarly tweeted the quote and attributed it to Gohmert. Both later deleted their tweets and acknowledged their errors.

Whatever you think of Twitter, it does have one virtue: it has exposed the carelessness and low intelligence of American journalists. Gohmert couldn’t have been clearer, and yet these dim bulbs didn’t get the point.

More importantly, though: these journalists thought the quote was shocking when they attributed it to Gohmert. One wanted to expel Gohmert from the House. So, does that mean that she now wants Nancy Pelosi expelled? And do the other journalists quoted above now think that Pelosi’s quote was reprehensible? Will they jump to condemn Pelosi, as they did Gohmert? Or are statements tolerant of rioting, or even encouraging rioting, perfectly fine when they are made by Democrats?