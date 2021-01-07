Live VIP Three Whisky Podcast Taping Tomorrow

All right, by what should perhaps be described as “unpopular” demand, we’re arranging a last-minute VIP webcast tomorrow afternoon at 6 pm Eastern (3 pm Pacific), with a twist: It will be a modified form of the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast taping, in which I’ve invited Charles Lipson of the University of Chicago to team up with me. (His latest article on the state of things is in The Spectator.) This way we’ll only be outnumbered by “Lucretia” instead of being merely overmatched. It might almost be a fair fight.

John Hinderaker will join us, too, mostly to keep order I suspect, and give a standing eight-count with each thrashing Lucretia delivers. We’ll also try to respond to audience questions and comments.

Lucretia tells me she’s hearing from a lot of Power Line readers and listeners who say “I’m DONE with Power Line, but would like to hear what you have to say about what’s the matter with those guys!” So now you—and she—will get their chance, as we kick around what to make of this week’s events in Washington and beyond.

Great time to sign up to be a VIP if you’re not already, and even better if you’re mad at us: think of it as a the virtual/digital equivalent of the dunk tank at the carnival. If you’re a VIP member, you’ll get an email with the link tomorrow around mid-day.

Speaking of which, after Scott’s post a couple weeks ago about being a “noodle” over the election fraud controversy, a reader with time on his hands sent along the following photoshop:

As it happens, I’ve been wanting to do something like this with the Abbey Road album cover photo, but I’m not handy enough with Photoshop.