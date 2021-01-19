Lost In the Fun House

That describes Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, who in a podcast yesterday speculated that Vladimir Putin was behind the intrusion in the Capitol two weeks ago:

Pelosi appeared on a special episode of Clinton’s podcast, “You and Me Both,” on Monday to discuss the Capitol riot and the incoming Biden administration. During the roughly 30-minute conversation, Clinton and Pelosi floated a conspiracy theory that Putin was the mastermind behind the riot and that Trump is a Russian puppet. Clinton began: “I hope historically we will find out who [Trump is] beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol. But we now know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy.”

Hillary is deep into mental health territory here. Needless to say, there is zero evidence that Putin or any other foreign leader had anything to do with the breakdown in security at the Capitol. Hillary has skulked through the last four years, muttering conspiracy theories about President Trump and refusing to accept the legitimacy of his election. It is particularly rich that she is still trying to play the Russian card, given that it was she herself who bought and paid for the fake Russian dossier, and she knows full well that it was a fraud. Her fraud.

This, too, from the woman who presented the Putin regime with a “reset” button early in the Obama administration. Nancy Pelosi was on board with Clinton’s bizarre theory:

“I do,” Pelosi responded. “To your point of who is he beholden to, as I’ve said over and over, as I said to him in that picture with my blue suit as I was leaving, what I was saying to him as I was pointing, rudely, at him: ‘With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.’ I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin, because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world.”

Actually, I would say that the events of July 6 were a gift to the Democratic Party, but I still wouldn’t assert that they were orchestrated by Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi went on to suggest that members of Congress gave tours to rioters ahead of time, to acquaint them with the Capitol’s layout, and that such members should be criminally prosecuted. This is just one more in a long series of incidents demonstrating that the leaders of the Democratic Party are living in cuckoo land.