Mask Mania

I am highly skeptical that masks have any significant effect on the spread of covid. I certainly can’t find such evidence in the data. But in some quarters, the life-saving efficacy of masks is an article of faith. This has spawned a new phenomenon on the social scene: the mask Nazi.

This confrontation occurred on a train. Some men apparently were drinking coffee, maskless, and were confronted by another passenger whose stability appears tenuous:

These mask-fanatic women from hell started filming & harassing these men for drinking coffee on the train The older one said “I have 70,000 Twitter followers” like the men should be scared 🤣 People have lost their damn minds. If you’re that scared, DON’T TRAVEL— STAY HOME! pic.twitter.com/stivaBDfTR — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) January 5, 2021



In the world of social media, it didn’t end there. The mask maniac figured out that fellow passenger Ashley St. Clair had posted a video of her confrontation. She then accosted Ms. St. Clair:

The mask nut job who I posted for harassing a man on the train for drinking coffee found my social media She then proceeded to waddle over to my seat and call me a “Nazi” & a “doxxing bitch” These people are mentally deranged! pic.twitter.com/AA8xs1NlTZ — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) January 5, 2021

These days, having 70,000 Twitter followers apparently is the ultimate proof of authority. It turns out, according to Jack Posobiec, that the mask maniac writes for the Huffington Post:

It turns out the Crazy Train Lady in @stclairashley's video is a Huffington Post contributor. This is perfect. Absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/R4LJfHRIbn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 5, 2021



Confrontations like this are taking place every day, all across America. Of course, some mask Nazis are armed with more than tweets: “Maplewood fitness club manager subdues gunman angry over unmasked patrons.”

A Maplewood fitness club manager tackled and disarmed a man who pointed a handgun at the manager’s chest while complaining that members were exercising without wearing face masks, prosecutors said Monday.

***

Florhaug complained to a front desk employee about gym members inside without masks on, as the state requires as part of the effort to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Olson stepped in and told Florhaug, who was not an active club member, to leave while explaining that the gym lacked the staff to enforce the mandate. …Florhaug yelled at Olson, called him dumb and said he intended to go around the club and photograph members. Olson put up his hands to halt Florhaug, who countered by pointing a gun at him, the complaint continued. Olson backed away as Florhaug put the gun back in his sweatshirt pocket. As Florhaug walked toward the front of the gym, Olson tackled him from behind, took the gun and removed its ammunition.

No doubt lots of people’s nerves have been frayed by the corona lockdowns, but a considerable amount of both mental instability and totalitarian instinct have been exposed as well. And constant references in the press to the “deadly coronavirus”–deadly, with a 99.7% survival rate–don’t help.