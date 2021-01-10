Podcast: Special Edition—Should Trump Be Impeached?

I was caught up short yesterday when I spotted, on the generally very pro-Trump American Greatness website, William B. Allen’s article entitled “Let Us Impeach Him.” It pays to read past the headline of this article, because the argument is not what you think: it’s not a “get-him-out-office-as-fast-as-we-can” manifesto. Rather, Prof. Allen argues that we should take our time and impeach Trump after he leaves office, thereby allowing scope for a full and complete public debate over the entirety of the Trump years—especially the bad faith of the Democrats and their corruption of our constitutional order.

This might not go as well for Democrats as you might think, and given that the left is going to be trying to use Trump’s ignomious end of his term against us for months and years to come, maybe the best strategy is to emulate King Theoden’s final counsel at the Battle of Helm’s Deep, and “ride out to meet them” head on. An impeachment battle might just provide the opportunity to turn the tables on the Democrats (and there are hints a few of them know it).

Listen in for the explanation. (By the way, if you’re interesting in listening to our previous podcast from two years ago referenced in our conversation, you can find it archived here.)

You know what to do now. But If. Not. (And yes, for you prog rock geeks out there, I chose the lyric-less exit music today because of its title: “After the Ordeal.” Bonus points if you can name the artist and specific album without looking it up.)