Podcast: The Three Whisky Happy Hour, Open Mic Edition

Lucretia and I decided to pour triple shots and host an open bar episode of our regular whisky-drenched dialogue with special guests John Hinderaker and Charles Lipson, frequent contributor to The Spectator and other publications. Partly this is because I wanted some company in the weekly “getting-thrashed-by-Lucretia” moments. And also because we taped this episode with a live virtual Zoom audience of Power Line VIP members, which kind of made it an open mic edition. (Sign up to be a VIP if you want not only ad-free access but to join future live events.)

Naturally there was only one topic: how to think about this disastrous week in Washington, and where do we go from here? Charles and I are critical of Trump, while John and Lucretia urge us not to look beyond the massive hypocrisy and bad faith of Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves). What messages and strategies ought conservatives—and the reeling Republican Party—adopt going forward? What does the political landscape look like now that the Democrats control the Senate? Do we really want to repose our fate into the hands of Joe Manchin?

Settle in with your favorite drink (I had a peaty Japanese whisky, because it seemed to pair best with the temptation to commit hari-kari), and give a listen.

Listen here, or over at the other place.