Portents of the Biden Regency

Let us turn to Natasha Korecki’s January 19 Politico story “Writing a speech for Biden can be hell. And that was before the inaugural.” Politico published the story the day before the inauguration of the gentleman from Madame Tussauds as president. The story purports to cover Biden’s then forthcoming inaugural address, but is more notable for this tardy detail reflecting the gentleman’s declining mental capacity:

For higher-profile remarks, he’d obsessively rehearse portions until he committed them to memory. And at times through the various iterations of outlining remarks, Biden could grow downright ornery.“I would never say this,” Biden once snapped at an aide, aghast over the prepared remarks he was reviewing, according to a person in the room during a speech prep session last year. “Where did you get this from?’” The aide explained that Biden had just said it in a public speech a couple of weeks earlier.

Now it can be hinted, if not told. Some call it “ornery.”

This leak appears to come from somewhere within the Biden camp. In days to come these leaks will come from sources on the distaff side of the Harris/Biden administration.