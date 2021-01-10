Shapes of things (2)

In what is a continuing story, Apple, Amazon, and Google have booted Parler. Parler may be going offline temporarily. Not the Babylon Bee quotes the CNN story here, thus sparing us the pain of clicking on CNN here. Amazon will remove Parler from its host tonight at midnight (Pacific time), shutting down Parler’s website and app until it can find a new hosting provider. BuzzFeed broke the story here.

Tom Wolfe famously observed: “The dark night of fascism is always descending in the United States and yet lands only in Europe.” We used to love to quote this to mock the left’s disparagement of the right, as in the four-year era of “Trump is Hitler” that we have just lived through. Big Tech, however, is determined to give the left the last laugh.

Parler may have legal recourse, but civil litigation is probably a long-term remedy best. Something needs to be done now, but I’ll be damned if I have any idea what it is at this point.