Shapes of things (3)

Parler is down. The most recent report I am able to find on the state of play is Evie Fordham’s FOXBusiness story “Social media platform Parler goes dark after Amazon cloud suspension.” The story includes video of Maria Bartiromo’s interview with Parler chief executive officer John Matze yesterday morning.

Matze is trying to get Parler back up and running online following the termination of hosting services provided by Amazon. The story quotes Matze speaking in qualified terms about Parler’s prospects: “We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business. However, Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this in a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies.”