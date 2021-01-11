Shapes of things (4)

Parler is seeking legal recourse against Amazon under the Sherman Antitrust Act for putting it to sleep. That is the latest in the ongoing saga. Evie Fordham’s current story at FOXBusiness is “Parler sues Amazon for suspending app from cloud service, claims antitrust violation and breach of contract.”

Parler chief executive officer John Matze offered much more to support his claim and evidence Amazon’s bad faith in his interview with Maria Bartiromo this morning (video below). Please check it out.