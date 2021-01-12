Shapes of things (6)

Parler has gone dark as a result of the combination of Big Tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Google. Parler’s current extinction is an incredibly important sign of our path toward the new dystopia. Parler chief executive officer John Matze appeared to tell his story in media res on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Matze discussed the steps Parler has taken following its suspension by the Big Tech Goliaths. He is an effective advocate on his company’s behalf and he has a compelling story to tell. I have posted the video below.

UPDATE: Here is the latest on Parler’s efforts to get back up.

MORE: Glenn Greenwald devotes his most new column to explaining “How Silicon Valley, in a Show of Monopolistic Force, Destroyed Parler.”