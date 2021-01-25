Should We Cancel the Left?

At Ace of Spades, Buck Throckmorton has what I think is a brilliant idea:

If Monster Tech can aggressively de-platform businesses and individuals for expressing forbidden opinions, then maybe it’s time for skilled tradesmen to respond in kind against the woke left. Leftists despise working class “deplorables” and seek to punish them for all their disapproved habits – you know – God, guns, motorized vehicles, and voting MAGA. Well, the tradesmen I know are swamped with business right now, so it might be a good time for them to establish their own “terms of service” enabling them to deny services to advocates of cancel culture.

What a great idea! More:

Broken down on the side of the road with a Bernie or Biden bumper sticker? Sorry – you’re going to have to find a wrecker that employs all 57 genders and declares all their pronouns. But Earl’s 24-Hour Wrecker won’t be towing your car today. Terms of service, you know. Broken down furnace during a deep freeze? Too bad you advocated for a fracking ban on Facebook. That’s a violation of Smith HVAC’s terms of service. It looks like you’ll need to find yourself an HVAC company that can fix you up with 100% renewable energy if you want your heat back on.

Heh. Good luck finding such a company, since “100% renewable energy,” meaning wind and solar, is impossible.

Is this proposal fair and reasonable? It certainly isn’t unprecedented:

Can such service be denied? The left is already doing it. My county is relaying updates about Covid vaccinations via Facebook. My town posts winter road updates on Facebook. I can’t express my political views on Facebook or else Mark Zuckerberg might deny me access to life-or-death info regarding roads and vaccines. As the defenders of Monster Tech like to remind us, if I don’t want Facebook banishing me for having the wrong opinion, then I can just go start my own social media monopoly. Well then, it’s not asking too much for the left to go start their own skilled trade services.

I have noticed that when skilled tradesmen come to our house, they are pretty much always conservative. (Actually, of course, my wife is the one who mostly notices this.) They don’t say anything unless they can see they are among friends–like, for example, on account of our lawn signs during campaign season. And all are appropriately professional. But it is no secret that if a liberal HR person, marketing executive, diversity consultant or “journalist” has an emergency in his or her home, that person is at the mercy of someone who lives in the real world, and actually knows what he is doing. And who, in all probability, is a conservative.

So I like Throckmorton’s idea. Decades ago, Ayn Rand envisioned the consequences if Atlas were to shrug. Isn’t that what we are talking about here? What if the people who actually know how to make the world run were to go on strike against those who want, not just to ridicule them, but to destroy them, and us?

OK, call it a pipe dream. No doubt it would be hard to organize a de-platforming of liberals, or a partial “strike” on the part of those who make our society function. But who knows? Maybe, in some fashion, it will happen one of these days. You may say that I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.

Via InstaPundit.