The Biden Inaugural Drinking Game Rules

As I write, we’re about an hour away from Biden’s swearing in and inaugural address. I’ve got my whisky shots lined up and ready to roll. Here’s what to watch for (and down a shot to):

• Appeals to unity and reconciliation—followed by more of the standard Democratic divisive disaggregations of Americans into segments, i.e., “people of color,” “LBGTQ,” etc.

• Reaching out to have better relations with our allies (never mind spitting in the face of our largest trading partner—Canada—by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline).

• “Climate crisis.” (Hey—a shot of whisky is doing your part to include ethanol in your daily routine.)

• And the big one: quaff a double-shot if he uses the phrase “Great Reset,” which is already becoming the left’s euphemism for what they envision as New Deal II (or is it New Deal IV by this time?).

• Open a second bottle if he says, “C’mon man.”

Chaser: From Politico yesterday reporting on the process of writing speeches for Biden:

For higher-profile remarks, he’d obsessively rehearse portions until he committed them to memory. And at times through the various iterations of outlining remarks, Biden could grow downright ornery. “I would never say this,” Biden once snapped at an aide, aghast over the prepared remarks he was reviewing, according to a person in the room during a speech prep session last year. “Where did you get this from?’” The aide explained that Biden had just said it in a public speech a couple of weeks earlier.

UPDATE: That was lukewarm oatmeal, at best.