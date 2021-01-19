Walz then and now

While the Twin Cities were torched by BLM and other rioters following the death of George Floyd this past Memorial Day, Governor Tim Walz wrung his hands and bloviated in sympathy with the rioters. When things got hot he shifted the blame to others including the Minneapolis mayor (partly true) and alleged outsiders (mostly false). I posted videos of two of his press conferences here on June 1 while we were in the middle of things.

Walz had a new shibboleth. He was “creating space.” He yammered endlessly about “creating space.” He was “creating space,” that is, for the mob. All the while the space was between his two ears. Walz is an epically buffoonish leader with the spine of a rotten banana.

Alpha News has now compiled the timely and useful video below comparing Walz’s reactions to the Twin Cities and Capitol riots. While the Twin Cities were on fire, Walz unburdened himself of tripe like this: “The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish unheard.” And there was much more where that came from.

Toward the end the video splices in the lunatic imprecations hurled by then DFL legislative candidate (now state representative) John Thompson for the benefit of the crowd threatening the home of Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll in Hugo, Minnesota last summer while Walz remained mum.

Over the years we have focused our attention on Minnesota because that’s where two of us live. It has served us as a laboratory specimen of leftist rule in action. This video makes an invaluable contribution to our studies.