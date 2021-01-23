Posted on January 23, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Coronavirus, Liberals, Shutdown showdown

Who Likes the Shutdowns?

COVID shutdowns have exposed one of America’s most basic class divides–that between those who can work from home, and those who can’t. For many, the shutdowns have been a disaster; for others, a convenience.

I’m going to repost a chart on a survey that was part of Steve’s most recent The Geek In Pictures. Who thought 2020 was a terrific year? Urbanites with graduate degrees and high incomes:

This comment is, I think, spot on:


Let’s hope they get over the virtue-signaling trip before it is too late for the rest of us.

