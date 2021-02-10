Announcement: Can the Liberal Arts Be Saved?

One of the problems with the liberal arts in college today is that they are dominated by liberals! Does that explain why majors in the liberal arts have been declining rapidly over the last two decades, or is that a function of the high cost of college these days?

For readers who have time on their hands at 2 pm eastern time tomorrow (February 11), I’ll be hosting an online webinar with Prof. Jonathan Marks of Ursinus College (and frequent contributor to Commentary among other publications), author of a new book, Let’s Be Reasonable: A Conservative Case for Liberal Education, just out from Princeton University Press. Joining us to discuss the topic will be Prof. Diane Sieber, who directs Herbst Program for Engineering, Ethics, & Society at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The hour-long program is presented by the Bipartisan Policy Center, for whom I do some work on campus free expression issues. You can register (for free) right here. We will be taking audience questions.