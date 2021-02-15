CRB: After January 6th

The Claremont Review of Books has just published its new (Winter) issue. I reviewed the issue in galley to pick out pieces to roll out for Power Line readers this week (subscribe here for $19.95 and get online access thrown in for free).

I have looked to our friends at the CRB for their assessment of the presidential election and President Trump’s performance in its aftermath. I have therefore selected all the essays from the current issue bearing on Trump and the election. Leading off is CRB editor Charles Kesler’s “After January 6th.” Charles has been one of Trump’s most learned expositors and advocates since the 2016 campaign. Anyone still trying to assess what happened and figure a way forward might benefit from Charles’s essay.