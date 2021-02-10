Eliminating Fakhrizadeh

Spectator USA has published the mind-blowing column by Jake Wallis Simons “Revealed: how Mossad eliminated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.” The column is based on Simons’s detailed Jewish Chronicle article linked in the column.

Who isn’t a fan of successful undercover operations performed by the good guys, especially one with the abject humiliation of the wrongdoers thrown in for good measure? If Simons has the story right, this is one for the ages. I think the story also has an implicit message for the Biden administration. Spectator USA has kindly made the column accessible at our request this afternoon. Please check it out.