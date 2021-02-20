Forget it, Joe

During the CNN town hall in Milwaukee earlier this week, the gentleman from Madame Tussauds gave a short discourse on China and human rights. Referring to his telephone call with China President Xi Jinping, President Biden explained (my transcription, video below):

Chinese leaders — if you know anything about Chinese history — the time when China has been victimized by the outside world is when they haven’t been unified at home. Vastly overstated. The central principle of Xi Jingping is that there must be a united, tightly controlled China [Biden illustrates with his fist] — and he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States. And so the idea I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan, trying to end the one China policy by making it forceful, I said [jumble of confusion as synapses misfire]…he gets it. Culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders [sic] are expected to follow.

This seems to me an incredibly rich text illustrating Biden’s “thought.” I can’t do full justice to it. I would only point out the cultural relativism that lies at the core of Democratic orthodoxy. China has their thing and we have ours. Their thing involves tyranny and abuse of human rights. Our thing involves the condemnation of same.

When Biden says Xi “gets it,” we see the tribute that idiocy pays to duplicity. Xi “gets” Biden, all right. Xi has Biden sized up as a complete and utter fool telling him that he has to say certain things, but don’t worry. They are obligatory and formulaic.

By the same token, Biden “gets” Xi. He understands that, in light of Chinese history according to Joe, Xi’s gotta do what Xi’s gotta do. Biden has universalized the teaching of the film: “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”