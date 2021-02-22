It’s Getting Harder Being Green

The truth is, it is harder being normal. The forces of authoritarianism have come for, of all things, the Muppets. I did not speak out, because I wasn’t a Muppet…

But seriously: Disney has gone stark, raving mad:

Anyone who streams “The Muppet Show” on Disney+ will see a disclaimer first — warning of “offensive content.”

***

The disclaimer shown prior to each episode warns viewers that the show features “stereotypes” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.” “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer states. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” the disclaimer says.

Good God. The Muppets are what, anti-pig? Who knows? But Disney, which weirdly has been taken over by far-left snowflakes, doesn’t limit its disapproval to puppets:

The warning will also appear before some iconic movies, including “Aristocats,” “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”

Peter Pan is discriminatory toward the hook-handed? Or maybe toward Princess Spring-Summer-Fall-Winter, who was a positive role model if I ever saw one? Whatever. And what about Dumbo? I have absolutely no idea. Madness is abroad in the land, and companies like Disney and many others have caught the contagion.

What I want to know is, when will Disney disavow its products like Johnny Tremain, the story of a boy in revolutionary Boston, or Davy Crockett, like Johnny T. the subject of a late 50s or early 60s craze, featuring coonskin caps? I am not sure we can even describe the headwear these days without running afoul of the far-left speech police. And of course, Davy died at the Alamo, that shrine to white supremacy. Or something.

The culture war is far more advanced than the normal person realizes. We conservatives need to sound the alarm and try to awaken our normal fellow citizens before it is too late, much like Paul Revere, who I suppose has been canceled too. What is the appropriate formula? One if by land and two if by sea? One if by Twitter and two if by Facebook? Something like that.

STEVE adds: This is getting personal. The head writer for the Muppets, Jerry Juhl, was our next door neighbor when I was a teenager. He used to have martinis with my dad on a frequent basis, and when my parents were away, he’d sometimes come over and ask me to turn my stereo down when he was trying to write. Which was totally reasonable. This was the 1970s, man, and I didn’t have earphones yet! So yeah, this makes me mad.