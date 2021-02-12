Dominic Green’s Spectator USA column “Nevertheless, Xi persisted” is certainly the column of the day and perhaps the month. The eminent historian and journalist who wrote it has no fear of cancelation, yet he dares to say this out loud:

The Biden administration can do no wrong in the media’s eyes, unless it’s on matters of racial or gender “equity.” Even then, no one complained that the first recipients of Biden’s slurred wisdom were the leaders of Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany and France. Biden was telephonically privileging a bunch of white men and Angela Merkel. We were told this was how serious diplomacy is done.

This, like most of what the media tells us about the Biden administration, is nonsense. Serious diplomacy is done with people who don’t like you. People like Benjamin Netanyahu, who accurately sees Joe Biden as a blowhard and a fool. People like Ali Khamenei of Iran, who doesn’t care when the call comes, because he already knows that, one way or another, Biden will give him everything he wants, whether he wants to or not. People like Xi Jinping, who surely cannot believe his luck that Donald Trump, the first president since the Korean War to give China a hard time, has been replaced by Hunter Biden’s semi-senile father.