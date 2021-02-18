Posted on February 18, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Conservatism

Rush, In Memoriam

I was pre-recording last night’s Dan Proft Show yesterday morning when we got word of Rush Limbaugh’s death. We were almost finished, but I used the last short segment to pay a spontaneous tribute to Rush’s career and influence. I didn’t say anything that many others haven’t said as well or better, but I thought I would post it for any readers who may be interested in hearing it:

