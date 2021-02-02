Tear down this Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appeared for a 10-minute interview with CBS Minnesota’s Esme Murphy over the weekend. Here if you can withstand it and if you can keep up one can observe Walz’s blizzard of verbiage and question-begging along with the media support that enables it.

If you are not subject to the Walz regime of one-man rule, you may be able to watch this video with the kind of detachment that allows for amusement. If you have followed Walz’s press conferences over the past year, however, you may find it sickening. Joe Isuzu has absolutely nothing on this guy and he was a work of advertising art.