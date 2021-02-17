The Decline of Crony Socialism and the Future of Impeachment

Guest hosting for Dan Proft last night on the Salem network, one of my guests was former Congressman Thaddeus McCotter, who talked about the decline of crony socialism. An optimistic take? Yes, and that is what we need these days:

I did several monologues, of which this was the longest. It is about the future of impeachment, now that the Democrats have dramatically lowered the bar. It may not be new to Power Line readers, but I think is still worth a listen:

While we were pre-recording tonight’s show, I learned of Rush Limbaugh’s death. I did a spontaneous tribute to Rush that probably won’t be available for download for a few more hours, but I plan to post it tomorrow.