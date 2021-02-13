Three Weeks In

Congressman Tom Emmer represents Minnesota’s Sixth District and is part of the GOP leadership team in the House. He heads the NRCC, which had a hugely successful cycle in 2020. Yesterday my organization hosted a zoom event with Congressman Emmer. He talked about the 2020 election and the GOP’s prospects for 2022, about the first three weeks of the Biden administration, and about what we can expect going forward. Emmer is an outspoken guy and his insights in all of these areas are informed by his position at the center of power in D.C. I think the event has entertainment value, too, and I commend it to you: