Trump in Full

Today President Trump resigned from SAG/AFTRA, the unions for the entertainment industry, who have been exaggerating and deploring the supposed “McCarthy blacklist” for almost 70 years (even though the supposed “blacklist” had no connection to McCarthy, but whatever), but now wants to start a new Blacklist of One: Donald Trump. Already it is said the owners of Home Alone 2 will edit out the famous Plaza Hotel cameo appearance, but it turns out Trump has made cameos in a lot of shows, and are you really going to cut him out of every scene where he’s appeared? It will clearly cause some continuity problems:

P.S. FWIW (which is not much), I did find myself in a swanky private club in New York City once in the early 1990s, finding Marla Maples seated at the next table. My closest brush with Trumpian greatness.