Tweet of the Year?

I know, the year is young. But today’s tweet by new Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a contender:

Hypocrisy 101: @IlhanMN cites my legitimate mileage reimbursements while she paid her husband* over $1 million in campaign consulting fees. *Not her brother, the new husband. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 4, 2021



Congresswoman Boebert represents Colorado’s 3rd District. From her official web site bio:

Congresswoman Boebert is 34 years old and is from Rifle, Colorado. She is the first woman, first mother, and youngest ever to represent Colorado’s Third District. She is the owner and operator of Shooters Grill, a Western-themed restaurant where staff open-carry. Representative Boebert was raised in a Democrat household on welfare. Her senior year of high school, she earned an opportunity to serve as an assistant manager at her local McDonald’s. She made the difficult decision to drop out of school to help put food on her family’s table, realizing she could provide better for herself than the government ever could.

***

She has worked as a natural gas product technician, GIS technician, and pipeline integrity coordinator. Congresswoman Boebert is married to a natural gas drilling foreman who has worked his entire adult life in the oil and gas fields.

So, a pretty typical member of the younger generation of Republicans, and not one to take a lot of grief from the likes of Ilhan Omar.