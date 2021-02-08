Twin Cities crime spree

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, the proliferation of crime in the Twin Cities has become obvious. Libor Jany muddies the equally obvious contribution of the political climate in the Star Tribune story “Minneapolis violent crimes soared in 2020 amid pandemic, protests.” Libor really needs to sit down with Professor Paul Cassell’s report on the Minneapolis effect in “Explaining the great 2020 homicide spike.”

For those who want to zero in on the ongoing case study presented by the Twin Cities, I offer the television news stories “‘I’m numb to it’: Minneapolis businesses owners face repetitive crime in recent months” (FOX9) and “‘They’re Just Not Afraid’: Burglars Hitting St. Paul Restaurants, Prompting Owner’s Call For City To Do More” (CBS Minnesota). The video of the CBS Minnesota story below is not to be missed.

Quotable quote: “It’s just so brazen. They’re just not afraid.”