There was a whole lotta lyin’ (and cheatin’) goin’ on at the lectern when President Biden turned up for his first press conference yesterday. Michael Goodwin takes up the lyin’ in his New York Post column. His friends among the media made sure that they kept the degree of difficulty low. Biden was among friends. Michael Goodwin takes up these leading features of Biden’s performance in his New York Post column this morning. Goodwin bluntly calls it “a sickening spectacle.”

The leading feature of the spectacle was Biden’s infirmity. Flagging Goodwin’s column the cover of the New York Post duly noted it.

The historian and journalist Dominic Green concisely captured this aspect of the spectacle in Spectator column — whole thing here — at 4:06 p.m. (Eastern) yesterday afternoon: “The White House is no longer the home of democracy. It’s a reality TV series in a care home.”

And yet the infirm gentleman at the lectern required special assistance . The assistance came in the form of handy cheat sheets published in 14-point type labeled The President, just in case he forgot who he is or failed to summon his talking points from the vasty deep on his own power.

You can see the the cheat sheets in the Daily Mail and in the New York Post.

The Daily Mail includes helpful headshots of Biden’s friends in attendance, again just in case…

RedState’s Nick Arama offers more of both the cheat sheets and the headshots via Twitter.

The substance of Biden’s remarks was, if anything, worse than his apparent infirmity. Goodwin takes up this point as well. “A sickening spectacle” concisely captures it.

UPDATE: In his daily Examiner column, Byron York calls it “An embarrassing day for the White House press corps.” It was certainly that and more.