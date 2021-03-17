A word from Julie Lawson

Following my last installment of Sunday Morning Coming Down earlier this week, I was tickled to receive a message from the widow of Persuasions lead singer Jerry Lawson. Her name is Julie Hurwitz Lawson. Mrs. Lawson wrote (and I am publishing it here with her permission):

Dear Scott,

I read your personal playlist and was so tickled that you included The Persuasions. Their lead singer, producer and arranger for 40 years and 22 albums was my late husband of 44 years… Jerry Lawson.

I don’t often meet new people. Especially people who know Jerry’s music.

What surprises me is that I have yet to meet a Persuasions fan who has heard or even knows that Jerry made a couple dozen albums.

After leaving The Persuasions in 2003 he made one a cappella album without the Persuasions in 2007: Jerry Lawson & Talk of The Town. Together they were featured on the NBC prime time show The Sing Off.

Then Jerry made his debut as a solo artist with some of Nashville’s best musicians with Jerry Lawson, Just A Mortal Man.

And now the documentary about his legacy will air soon on PBS and is being shopped to Netflix and other outlets. 🤞

Though Jerry left the earth 18 months ago it feels like yesterday and my heart is heavy. Not sure if I could ever love another after loving someone like him. (And if you know anyone in radio like Sirius, I want to create a Jerry Lawson show.)

Thank you Scott for your time here but especially for helping to keep Jerry’s legacy alive through your post.

In Harmony,

Julie

www.jerrylawson.biz

www.thepersuasions.org