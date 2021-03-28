Biden Tries to Shut Down News Coverage at the Border

The Biden administration is desperately trying to prevent the American people from realizing the extent of the fiasco at our Southern border. Thus, loyal Democrat Chris Wallace this morning criticized Biden, pointing out that the Trump administration was more transparent.

The Biden administration has repeatedly tried to prevent photos and videos of conditions at the border from reaching the American people. Late last week, a delegation of 18 senators visited the border, in particular the Donna, Texas facility that has been the center of the crisis. The Biden administration sent a political operative (as described by Senator Ted Cruz) to try to block Cruz from filming the Donna disaster:

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021



The Biden party line–that no one should take pictures of people suffering in Biden’s cages in order to “respect their dignity” would be funny if it were not so sad. Let’s recall all the times when the Democrats tried to suppress pictures and videos of problems at the border during the Trump administration in order to respect the dignity of the illegal immigrants. Oh, yeah…never mind.