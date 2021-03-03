Canceling Dr. Seuss

Will there ever be a point where liberals look at each other and say, “It’s over. We were crazy. We need to find our way back to reality”? I don’t know. As liberalism in general, and cancel culture in particular, grow ever more absurd, one might have expected that moment to arrive some time ago. Possibly the current effort to cancel Dr. Seuss as a racist might be the one that causes liberals to look in the mirror and reflect.

I don’t recall that Dr. Seuss’s books had human characters in them, let alone identifiable human races. They were gentle and well-intentioned, if on occasion liberal. Ted Geisel was a Dartmouth alum and gave the college a lot of money; they named the Dartmouth Medical School after him following the largest donation in the college’s history. So far Dartmouth has remained silent. There is no talk, as far as I know, of changing the Medical School’s name.

Michael Ramirez comments wisely on this moment of insanity. Click to enlarge:

I am tempted to say that if liberals don’t understand that they have gone around the bend when they try to cancel Dr. Seuss, there is no hope for them. And maybe not much hope for the rest of us.