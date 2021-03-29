Posted on March 29, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Policing

Catch Me Tonight on the Laura Ingraham Show

Laura Ingraham’s TV show has booked me for this entire week to talk about the Derek Chauvin trial. I probably won’t be on every night, depending on the news cycle, but I will be on tonight, along with Alan Dershowitz, I believe, at around 10:20 Eastern, 9:20 Central. Please tune in, it was an eventful first day of trial today.

