Catch Me Tonight On the Laura Ingraham Show

Each night this week on the Ingraham Angle, Alan Dershowitz and I have briefly recapped the day’s events in the Derek Chauvin trial. We will be on at around 9:20 Central tonight, and I believe we will be talking about the drug overdose issue. If you get a chance to tune in, it should be interesting.

I am not sure whether Laura will want me on the show every night for the duration of the trial, but I assume there will be quite a few more appearances in days to come. It is fun to be on with Laura, but it has been tough to post much while watching the trial during the day and getting work done around the edges.