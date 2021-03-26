Critical Race Theory: The Great Evil of Our Time

Critical Race Theory, which is just an updated form of racism, is the most destructive force of the 21st century. If you had told me 50 years ago that a half-century hence, there would be a successful social movement, dominating academia, politics and even the business world, holding that the most important thing about a person is his skin color, I wouldn’t have believed it. But that is where we are now.

At the Epoch Times, my friend Roger Simon writes eloquently about the curse of CRT:

Something called Critical Race Theory intervened to turn our society around, head it back toward racial enmity and, to be blunt, destroy our country, and with it our common humanity, unless it is stopped. Unlike slavery, which was overt, CRT is a growing cancer infecting our schools, media, entertainment, and businesses. It is everywhere, often unseen and more often not even known or recognized by a large percentage of the public, so all the more dangerous.

Martin Luther King’s justifiably famous dream that the day will come when we judge each other by our characters and not by the color of our skins has been turned on its head. The color of our skins is to be the be all and end all of our existences, no matter what, no escape. That is what determines our position in life and our fate, beyond class and, apparently, beyond our character as well (i.e. how we actually behave and what we have done). Race is everything. In order to be considered good, you must acknowledge that, literally bow to it, and behave accordingly.

“Whiteness” is the great evil in contemporary America, for reasons that remain obscure. I still don’t understand how CRT bullies have managed to turn 60% to 76% of our population, depending on how you count, into a persecuted group. But somehow, it has happened.

Every aspect of our culture has been infected with this absurdity right up to the corporate board rooms. Even Coca Cola executives are now instructing us on the dangers of “whiteness.” Do they actually believe this hogwash? Who knows? Perhaps they are just scared, cowards playing along with the zeitgeist to keep their lucrative jobs. But if that’s so, it’s worse. Most importantly, the ideology has infected our schools, even at the lowest levels, to the degree that young children are being hard-wired to hate or distrust each other and, even more sadly, themselves. White kids—no matter their social class, no matter at what point their families came to America, in many cases decades and more after slavery, fleeing genocides, pogroms, the most abject poverty or whatever—are being taught they are oppressors and must spend their lives expiating the sin of their skin color.

My own organization is battling CRT in Minnesota’s schools. Our governor has appointed a far-left activist committee to revise the social studies standards that govern instruction in K-12 public schools. The first draft of the revised standards was pure CRT. You can read about it here. We are fighting back against the proposed anti-American curriculum on a daily basis by mobilizing public opposition.

If you wanted to invent an ideology that actually created racism where it doesn’t exist, you could do no better than Critical Race Theory.

That is largely the point, I think. The Democratic Party has calculated that race hatred will work to its advantage, so it is doing everything possible to foment racial conflict and promote racism.

With the blessing of CRT, one of the major goals of the Civil Rights Movement, integration, has also been flipped on its head, back to segregation, with institutions like Columbia University holding separate graduation ceremonies for different ethnic and racial groups. Not that long ago this would have been considered a racist outrage by the same people.

Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever! That was once the battle cry of Democrat George Wallace. Today, it is the policy of Democrats everywhere.

These institutions are now leading the charge against free speech, with Critical Race Theory as their intellectual underpinning. After all, the Bill of Rights was written by white men. It had to be thrown away.

In the battle between free speech and CRT, CRT is winning hands-down.

But the landscape is not entirely bleak. This is a war that might possibly be won, despite the powerful forces now arrayed against our history, our values, our culture and our form of government.

There is some good news, however. Like a lot of things now, to a surprising degree this anti-democratic, racially divisive onslaught can be stopped best locally. This is especially true at the critical school level where parents, all of us really, can organize and step forward to stop the indoctrination.

I agree with Roger. I think the federal government has relatively little to do with the decisive conflict of our time. Local action will decide the issue.

This will take bravery and conviction that many have never shown before or even know that they have. But they do. Many are beginning to show it across the country. Among the most courageous doing so now are black men and women who see more clearly, feel more acutely, than any of us the disastrous betrayal of the civil rights movement and of their own people by Critical Race Theory and are opposing it vehemently.

That is absolutely right. One of the blacks standing up against the corrosive evil of CRT is my good friend Kendall Qualls. Kendall, a successful businessman with a wonderful, all-American story, got involved in public affairs because he was appalled by CRT and the anti-Americanism of the Democrats. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020, and now has formed an organization–a movement, we hope–called TakeCharge Minnesota. TakeCharge encourages young blacks to take control over their own lives, reject the deadly narratives of the Left, and pursue their own version of the American Dream. The organization’s “Core Principles” include, among others:

The promise of America is open and available to all individuals regardless of skin color or station in life. We reject the concept of group identity and all its ancillary components including white privilege, systemic racism, equity, etc. By rejecting group identity, we empower and celebrate the achievements made by an individual’s merit – hard work, creativity, personal investment, and risk taking. The private sector and free enterprise are the fastest and most financially rewarding routes to a better life for the Black community. Getting a job and earning a living brings dignity, respect, and value to a person’s life. Private sector job creation is the cornerstone of prosperity for all Americans. We reject socialism in all shapes because it deprives individuals of their personal value, robs them of their unique contributions, and values them only as a member of a special group. It is through the private sector that Americans including black Americans can create wealth.

In a few short months, TakeCharge Minnesota has taken off. Kendall has enlisted black mothers and grandmothers in his campaign. This video is the first of many the organization will release:

As Roger Simon argues, efforts like these are the best antidote to the racist poison of Critical Race Theory. I had Kendall Qualls on as a guest on the Dennis Prager radio show a couple of weeks ago, and he got messages of support, and contributions, from around the country. If you want to help the effort, you can donate here.

Critical Race Theory is debased Marxism with a racist twist. Stupid though it may be, it poses an existential threat to our country. Its adherents are aggressive bullies, often motivated by surprisingly substantial financial self-interest. If pro-Americans are cowardly or lazy, their onslaught will succeed and our Constitution and our country will be lost. The situation really is that stark.