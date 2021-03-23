Israelis vote again, outcome not yet clear

The Israelis have held another general election. There been so many in the last two years, it’s hard to keep track of the number. This one makes four, I think.

The result of today’s election is unclear right now. At first, the exit polls pointed to a narrow victory for Prime Minister Netanyahu, although it wasn’t certain that he would be able to stitch together enough seats — 61 — to obtain a majority in the Knesset.

The early exit polls had his party winning 53 seats. Parties that oppose him were projected to win 57. Parties considered amenable to joining a Netanyahu government, including the party of Neftali Bennett, were thought to have won enough seats to enable such a coalition to reach 61, assuming Netanyahu could put it together.

But after the exit polls were updated to reflect some real votes, the picture looked different. The opposition now hopes to be able to put together a coalition that would control 61 seats.

It’s worth noting that exit polls haven’t been all that reliable in some of the recent Israeli elections. I recall one instance in which they indicated a defeat for Netanyahu that never materialized.

It’s not surprising that the initial exit polls have been revised based on actual votes. Nor is it clear that the revised exit polls are accurate.

One thing does seem clear. Turnout for this election was low by Israeli standards, possibly the lowest since 2009. Arab turnout apparently was particularly low.

Right now, it looks like three outcomes are possible. A win for Netanyahu, a defeat for him, or a stalemate, requiring yet another election later this year. These, of course, were the three outcomes that were possible before anyone voted.

Stay tuned.