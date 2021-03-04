NY Times Takes Up Satire

The New York Times has put out a job listing for its editorial page that shows it has decided to branch out into satire. Here’s some of it:

The New York Times is looking for a proactive, creative, digitally-experienced editor to shape its Opinion report and help lead the department. . . We’re looking for an editor with a sense of humor and a spine of steel, a confident point of view and an open mind, an appetite for risk and exacting standards for excellence in writing and visual presentation. We’re looking for someone who wants to grow big ideas to make the world a better place, and to have fun doing it. . . The Times Opinion team aims to promote the most important and provocative debate across a range of subjects – including politics, global affairs, technology, culture, and business – and is passionate about including a vast array of diverse voices and perspectives.

Because we all know the Times is a really fun place to work these days. Let’s see: a “sense of humor” is the first thing that will get you fired, since humorlessness is the chief requisite for membership in the Wokerati. Though I suppose it makes sense to hope for someone with a “spine of steel,” since Times management has no spine at all these days.

Memo to the Times: You had someone like this. His name was James Bennet. You fired him, remember?

There’s also this in the ad:

And this editor must be a sensitive and deft manager who is committed to advancing a workplace and culture that is inclusive, open and fair. . . Achieving true diversity and inclusion is the right thing to do. It is also the smart thing for our business. So we strongly encourage women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender nonconforming candidates to apply.

In other words, they don’t mean any of that stuff in the first paragraph of the job listing. You can now ad “fake job listing” to fake news.

Also: “Veterans”? I suspect this means “veterans of a campus culture war.” It’s the only kind of battle they know. After all, to the liberal mind today, “silence is violence,” which I suppose means words—you know: nouns, verbs, adjectives, projected from a human voice box—must be the equivalent of nuclear weapons. So sure—”veterans.”

Chaser: Two questions I’d love to pose to the entire staff of the Times: 1) Do you own a gun? 2) Do you know a member of the NRA? Pretty sure I know what result we’d get.