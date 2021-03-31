Podcast: The Power Line Show, Ep 247—VIP Highlights

Last night we had one of our special live Zoom events for Power Line VIP subscribers, but a gremlin seems to have prevented many VIPs from getting timely notice of the link to the event. So we decided to post up the audio of the event for VIPs who didn’t get a link or who were unable to join us for whatever reason–and for any curious listeners who want to hear what they’re missing!

Scott was under the weather, so “Lucretia,” Power Line’s International Woman of Mystery (and somehow “America’s Sweetheart” to several whisky-drinking regulars who maybe should lay off the good stuff) took Scott’s place on short notice, as we survey several topics from the Chauvin trial to the chaos and crisis at the souther border, the rigor mortis of (P)resident Biden, and several other things on our mind, as well as taking listener questions.

Listen here, or there, or wherever you get your podcast fix.

The gang in action: