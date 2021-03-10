Ride, Sally ride

Below is the ten-minute video of President Biden honoring Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson in connection with International Women’s Day. I posted an excerpt here yesterday. This longer version is also worth a look.

The White House has posted the text of Biden’s remarks here. The style of Biden’s delivery is suggestive of the faux presidency that follows his faux campaign. The substance of the remarks is suggestive of the bizarre hell-world into which we are descending (to borrow an expression from our friends at InstaPundit).

Biden stares vacantly at the teleprompter stationed in front of him. He struggles to read it. He struggles to keep his place. He struggles to articulate. He struggles to concentrate. When he avows “You can’t be what you can’t see” as the wisdom of the age, I think you can’t read what you can’t see.

Quotable quote: “You know, some of — some of it is relatively straightforward work where we’re making good progress designing body armor that fits women properly; tailoring combat uniforms for women; creating maternity flight suits; updating — updating requirements for their hairstyles….And that they can completely, fairly engage in promotion and compete all across the board, including on the — on age and gender neutrality and the physical fitness test.”