The Cancel Wheel Lands on. . .

I was sure that, after canceling Dr. Seuss last week, this week would cancel Peanuts. Do they need a reason? Of course not.

But instead, it seems the left wants to cancel . . . Adam Smith. The only question is, what took them so long:

Adam Smith’s grave listed in dossier of sites linked to ‘slavery and colonialism’ Adam Smith’s grave has been included in an Edinburgh City Council dossier of sites linked to “slavery and colonialism”, according to reports. The 18th-century Scottish philosopher and economist, also known as the “father of capitalism”, was buried in the Canongate Kirkyard on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in July 1790.