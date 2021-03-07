The Cuomo chronicles

What a con man New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proved to be, his act bought whole and celebrated by the tools of the Democrats’ media adjunct. However, the New York Post wasn’t buying what Cuomo was selling. Yesterday the Post took an editorial look back with a little help from the Media Research Center (video below) in “Watch the media stars eat up Andrew Cuomo’s lies before he was exposed as a fraud.” The Post editors write:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo now stands exposed as a liar and a fraud: For months, he claimed that New York was doing far better against the virus than other states when it came to nursing-home death rates — even as he had his staff suppressing the data that proved otherwise.

He actually wrote a book about his supposed successes at the very time he was supervising the cover-up and calling everyone who questioned his version of reality a politically motivated liar.

A particular target of his “It’s all politics” lies was The Post, which first exposed the deadly order that forced nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients whom hospitals wanted to dump.

But most of the national media ate up his lies hook, line and sinker. Indeed, for months they fawned over him — insisting he was confronting reality, the exact opposite of then-President Donald Trump.

In other words, much of the press was cluelessly aiding his cover-up rather than doing their jobs of getting to the truth.

Lest the public forget, the Media Research Center has compiled a highlights (lowlights?) reel of all the fawning over Cuomo. It’s worth a watch — and don’t miss the bit where CNN let the gov’s own brother push him as a presidential candidate.