The Pentagon versus Tucker Carlson

At the White House event last week honoring women in the military, President Biden praised the military for its progress in “designing body armor that fits women properly; tailoring combat uniforms for women; creating maternity flight suits; updating — updating requirements for their hairstyles….And that they can completely, fairly engage in promotion and compete all across the board, including on the — on age and gender neutrality and the physical fitness test.” I noted the White House event in “Ride, Sally ride.”

Tucker Carlson mocked the Biden public relations campaign and the Pentagon’s participation in it. Fox News subsequently posted Carlson’s March 11 monologue here. The video is below.

The Pentagon has engaged. Indeed, it has brought out its big guns to sink Carlson, as Business Insider noted here on March 11. As of Friday, however, Carlson was still afloat, as Business Insider further noted here.

Carlson has precipitated something of a crisis. The Pentagon is taking on all hands on deck approach to the national security threat posed by Tucker Carlson. RedState has chronicled the battle in posts here (March 13), here (March 14), and here (later that same day).

The Pentagon’s argument against Carlson is of the ad hominem variety, as in the tweeted video below.

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

At last word, Senator Cruz now wants to take a meeting with Defense Secretary Austin. The Daily Caller reports:

“Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions,” Cruz tweeted along with a copy of the letter he sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it.”

Having brought out the big guns, the Pentagon is flailing. My assessment is that they are losing in a humiliating fashion. The Pentagon’s approach to the Carlson crisis is most telling. Biden’s Pentagon has picked a needless fight. It is abasing itself and losing in the process.

Surely someone in the chain of command must be familiar with the fallacy of the ad hominem argument. With the forces arrayed against him, Tucker Carlson is winning. What an utterly pathetic display by the authorities responsible for the defense of the United States.