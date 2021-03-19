Today’s Breaking News (Updated)

A lot of news stories breaking today, so let’s jump on a couple.

“President” Biden fell down three times boarding Air Force One today. How soon before they have to equip the AF1 staircase with one of those elevator chairs? Cue Chevy Chase and an SNL sketch.

UPDATE: Here is the best take on it:

More important: National Review has today—finally—succeeded in getting Michael Mann’s libel suit dismissed, after eight years of court battles that should have been ended early. Next: let’s see if NR can get some legal fees out of Mann.

More women coming forth with allegations against Gov. Cuomo. This is starting to sound a lot like the cascades that happened with Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and other liberal grandees.

Finally (for now), when the Washington Post says you have a border problem, it means the matter is becoming a potentially serious political liability for “President” Biden: