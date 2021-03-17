Tune In To the Dennis Prager Show Tomorrow… [Updated]

…because I will be guest hosting. We have a good slate of guests, and it promises to be an interesting three hours. I plan to spend an entire hour on the Derek Chauvin trial, so if you want to weigh in on that you should tune in and take the opportunity to call. Beyond that, I will have guests talking about the Texas blackout, the radicalism of the Biden administration (that would be Steve Hayward), how blacks can find a better path forward than BLM, and more. If the schedule breaks our way, we may also hear from a leading contender for the national GOP ticket in 2024.

The Prager show runs from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern time (9 to 12 on the West Coast). You can find a station near you or listen here. I hope you will join us.

UPDATE: We have confirmed Governor Kristi Noem for 12:30 Central, 1:30 Eastern. We will be talking about this post.