Two Chauvin trial notes

I spoke yesterday afternoon noon with Hennepin County District Court press contact Spenser Bickett about the live stream of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with responsibility for the death of George Floyd. Spenser explained to me that the live stream will be carried on the Internet by Court TV. It is therefore accessible to the public online.

The Court TV home page is here. The home page is running a banner touting gavel to gavel coverage of the trial. The Court TV live stream is here. If you want to take in the trial, you may want to check out the live stream in advance of the proceedings.

The Chauvin case is pending before Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill. Yesterday afternoon Judge Cahill entered a trial management order posted here via the court page dedicated to the Chauvin case here. The case management order provides that the proceedings will begin with a hearing on motions in limine (preliminary motions) next Monday at 8:00 a.m. (Central) before jury selection begins.