About Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Historically, there have been very few hate crimes directed against Asians–just 4.4 percent of hate crimes based on race or ethnicity in the FBI’s most recent report. Lately, though, there has been an uptick, reflected in several highly-publicized and vicious attacks.

Democratic Party news sources have absurdly tried to blame anti-Asian crimes on President Trump. NBC News, for example:

Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder and director of demographic data and policy research nonprofit AAPI Data, told NBC Asian America that while the uptick cannot be entirely attributed to the Trump administration’s incendiary, racist rhetoric about the coronavirus…

Reported as a fact.

…he believes former President Donald Trump’s wielding of the fact that the virus originated in China and repeated elevation of the “China virus” rhetoric did play a part in fostering hate.

What is the over/under on when the press stops blaming every damn thing that goes wrong on Trump? The coronavirus did, in fact, originate in China, likely in a Chinese laboratory. Regardless, that makes it a Chinese virus by normal standards of nomenclature. If we are looking for a scapegoat, a better candidate is Harvard University, which takes the position that Asian-Americans–not the Chinese Communist Party–are inferior to all others in personal qualities like “leadership.”

But how about those high-profile and in some cases horrifying instances of wanton violence against Asian-Americans? Bari Weiss, whose career has taken a sharp upswing since leaving the moribund New York Times, has a must-read piece at Substack, which is, unlike the Times, a free speech platform. I will excerpt, but you should read the whole thing:

Please watch this 25-second video. It took place yesterday in the middle of the day in midtown Manhattan:

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021



Here, as in most or all of the vicious attacks on Asians that we have seen in recent weeks, the criminal was African-American. Weiss writes eloquently about the fact that security guards stood by and did nothing, except to close their door as the victim struggled to get up. Next:

What is so enraging and heartbreaking of late is that each day there seems to be a new attack and a new video. Here is another, reportedly from a few hours earlier on Monday, which took place on Manhattan-bound J-train in Bushwick. According to this tweet and video, which has nearly four million views, a young-looking Asian man is beaten and reportedly choked unconscious:

🚨 WARNING: VIOLENCE/BLOOD 🚨

A person violently beats up and punches an Asian male in the head repeatedly in a Manhattan Bound (J) train at Kosciuszko Street Station, chokes him afterwards until he is unconscious. Be on the lookout for this person! pic.twitter.com/FCrqiPcxFc — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) March 29, 2021

Maybe you saw pictures from another subway attack earlier this month, in which a Sri Lankan immigrant named Narayange Bodhi was viciously beaten on the 1 train in Tribeca in the middle of a Friday afternoon. “You motherf—ing Asian,” the attacker yelled, according to witness George Okrepkie. Or perhaps you read the story, the very next day, of a man urinating on an Asian woman in her 20s on a Queens-bound F train.

***

Asian-Americans are being attacked and the media and the political class are contorting themselves to find a way to blame white supremacy or the legacy of Trumpism. Why? Because when the perpetrator is a neo-Nazi it is a moral gimme. When the person carrying out the hate crime comes from a group that’s also a target of hate crimes condemnation becomes much more difficult.

Actually, it isn’t more difficult for me. I take my perpetrators as I find them. But Weiss correctly diagnoses not just a sickness in our society, but a sickness in our media culture, which doggedly blinds its eyes to reality.