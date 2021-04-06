Caitlyn for Governor?

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly is considering a run for Governor of California:

Scoop: Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California, three sources with direct knowledge of her deliberations tell me & @jonathanvswan https://t.co/NWV4lD9Wp1 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 6, 2021



From the Axios story:

Jenner is being assisted in her consideration by Caroline Wren, a longtime GOP fundraiser. Wren initially met Jenner through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues. Wren previously worked at Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for President Trump’s 2020 campaign, and also helped organize the rally he addressed immediately before the U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6.

The context, of course, is the upcoming (I think) recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. As I understand it, the recall ballot will have two questions. The first is, should Governor Newsom be recalled? If “Yes” wins, the second question is, who should replace him? I don’t believe there is any limit to the number of people who can pay a few thousand dollars and get on the ballot. If that is correct, it places a premium on 1) celebrity, and 2) niche appeal. That is how Arnold Schwarzenegger became Governor of California: he got the most votes when Gray Davis was recalled.

Given that format, Caitlyn Jenner may have a real chance of being the next governor. One of my daughters comments, “If the first transgender governor is a Republican people will lose their minds.” A spectacle worth seeing. And finally: